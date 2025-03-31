Vice President makes first statement since receiving medical care at UGMC

Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has made a statement for the first time since receiving urgent medical attention at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

This was after she was reported to have fallen ill after work on Friday, March 28, and was taken to UGMC the following day for treatment.

After receiving prompt medical care at the hospital, the Vice President was advised to seek further treatment abroad for the undisclosed condition.

The news of her hospitalisation, which was announced via a statement from the Presidency, sparked concerns across the country. Many Ghanaians took to social media to send prayers and well wishes, while political figures, religious leaders, and the general public extended their support.

And yet, in the midst of all the concerns, the Vice President sent a message of well wishes to all Muslims in Ghana as they celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr today.

On this blessed occasion, I extend my warmest wishes to you and your families. Your dedication, values, and contributions enrich our nation and the world. May this celebration bring you joy, peace, and renewed strength.

In her brief message, she acknowledged the outpour of concerns from the general public, conveying gratitude for the well wishes.

Likewise, I would like to say thank you to everyone for the kind sentiments and well wishes this weekend.

Meanwhile, further information on the Vice President’s condition are yet to be communicated.