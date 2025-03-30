Nii Armah Quaye donates Ghc 100k to Chief Imam for Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations

Bills Microcredit Founder, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has donated a substantial sum of approximately GHC 100,000 to the National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.
The monetary donation, issued as a cheque, was accompanied by various items from his company, including food products such as Sankofa spices.
READ ALSO: Are you bored? Here are 7 creative hobbies you can turn into a business
During his meeting with the Chief Imam, the Bills Microcredit founder highlighted his long-standing support for the Islamic occasion and the Chief Imam’s office. He explained that he chose to make a personal appearance this year as he was in town celebrating his milestone 40th birthday.
This time round, I [decided] to lead the team, accompany them and come here and meet our grandfather (the Chief Imam), pay homage to him then seek his blessings especially for me as I turn 40 and then also for our numerous businesses that we have here in Ghana and most parts of the African continent, as he has been doing for us all these years.
Mr Quaye further justified his donation by acknowledging the Chief Imam’s unwavering support for his business ventures.
For such a special occasion like the Eid, it is only right and fair that we also come here today with some gifts that we have to support the works that he had been doing.
READ ALSO: RNAQ40: Here are some iconic looks of your favourite female stars at the birthday party
Richard Quaye has been in the spotlight recently after the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) began investigating his income taxes and allegedly froze his bank accounts following his lavish 40th birthday celebration, RNAQ40, which took place last week at Independence Square.
Meanwhile, the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations are expected to be held on Sunday, 30th March, followed by a two-day holiday from March 31 to April 1.