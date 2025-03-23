Pulse logo
Just a birthday? - Ghanaians react as videos of grand décor from the RNAQ40 emerge

23 March 2025 at 17:15
Richard Nii-Armah Quaye
Richard Nii-Armah Quaye

Some videos have surfaced online showing the crazy and grand décor for the RNAQ40 that took place last evening.

The RNAQ40 was the 40th birthday celebration of Bills Microcredit founder, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, which took place on March 22 at the Independence Square.

In the video, four quarters at the venue were each decorated in unique styles, each having a letter from the event’s acronym, RNAQ40.

Each quarter had an intricate décor style filled with ribbons and overlayed fabrics in various colors such as red, blue, brown, yellow and gold.

READ ALSO: Agya Koo recounts how a woman saved him from infamous ritualist Dr Beckley

The star-studded event saw many Ghanaians and African celebrities in attendance with influencers like, Gisella, Ama Burland, LolaxLily, and performing musicians like Sarkodie, King Promise, Efya, Kidi, Stonebwoy and the two African giants, Davido and Diamond Platinumz.

@rnaq40 Replying to @Ewurah hair and beauty shop your Fav Influencers 🔥❤️ #RNAQ40 ♬ original sound - RNAQ40

Some of the most renowned Nigerian actors were also in attendance with the likes of  Ini Edo, RMD, Ramsey Nouah and Rita Dominic.

Interestingly, American actress Sheryl Lee-Ralph was also sighted at the event.

@pulseghana Jollof war’s aside🤭Naija and Ghana unite for a birthday celebration 🎉 #featuredpost #rnaq40 ♬ original sound - Pulse Ghana

Netizens have been reacting, calling the event a show of glamour.

About the RNAQ40

Business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye has been in the trends lately for other reasons apart from his glamorous star-studded birthday party that caught the attention of everyone on the continent.

Richard had recently gifted himself a Bugatti Chiron and a private jet, making him one of the few Ghanaians that own one. He also revealed making his first one million dollars at the age of 27 after growing from being an Akpeteshie seller.

