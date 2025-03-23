Just a birthday? - Ghanaians react as videos of grand décor from the RNAQ40 emerge

Some videos have surfaced online showing the crazy and grand décor for the RNAQ40 that took place last evening.

The RNAQ40 was the 40th birthday celebration of Bills Microcredit founder, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, which took place on March 22 at the Independence Square.

In the video, four quarters at the venue were each decorated in unique styles, each having a letter from the event’s acronym, RNAQ40.

Each quarter had an intricate décor style filled with ribbons and overlayed fabrics in various colors such as red, blue, brown, yellow and gold.

The star-studded event saw many Ghanaians and African celebrities in attendance with influencers like, Gisella, Ama Burland, LolaxLily, and performing musicians like Sarkodie, King Promise, Efya, Kidi, Stonebwoy and the two African giants, Davido and Diamond Platinumz.

Some of the most renowned Nigerian actors were also in attendance with the likes of Ini Edo, RMD, Ramsey Nouah and Rita Dominic.

Interestingly, American actress Sheryl Lee-Ralph was also sighted at the event.

Netizens have been reacting, calling the event a show of glamour.

About the RNAQ40

Business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye has been in the trends lately for other reasons apart from his glamorous star-studded birthday party that caught the attention of everyone on the continent.