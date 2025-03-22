Mahama for Life - Davido as he arrives in Ghana ahead of RNAQ40 [VIDEO]

Nigerian crooner, Davido has been sighted in Ghana as he prepares to attend RNAQ40, for the 40th birthday celebration of Bills Microcredit Founder, Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

Davido is part of a list of celebrities attending the event, including Diamond Platinumz. Ramsey Nouah and Richard Mofe-Damijo, RMD.

Ahead of the party, Davido had an encounter with staunch NDC supporter, Appiah Stadium, where they shared pleasantries and he shouted Appiah’s famous slogan.

Mahama for Life! NDC in power! We good man, God bless you too!

Appiah returned the favour by praising the artiste, calling him an accomplished African artiste, in comparison to most Ghanaian artistes.

Ghanaian artistes can’t compare to you. You’re the African musician president! I love you.

All you need to know about RNAQ40

RNAQ40 is the 40th birthday celebration of business mogul and Bills Microcredit Founder, Richard Nii Armah Quaye. Mr. Quaye has been in the trends lately for his recent lavish purchases ahead of his birthday, where he recently got himself a Bugatti Chiron and a private jet, making him one of the very few Ghanaians who own one.

Mr. Quaye also trended after he opened up about how he earned his first one million dollars at 27. He claimed to have started his journey to riches from being an Akpeteshie seller.