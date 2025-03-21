Diamond Platnumz touches down in Bills Credit founder’s Private jet for his birthday

Tanzanian music sensation Diamond Platnumz has landed in Accra in spectacular fashion, arriving aboard a private jet arranged by Ghanaian entrepreneur Richard Nii Armah Quaye. The East African icon’s grand entrance adds even more excitement to the highly anticipated 40th birthday celebrations of the CEO of Bills Credit (formerly Quick Credit).

The high-profile event is scheduled for 22nd March 2025 at Independence Square in Accra and is expected to bring together some of Africa’s biggest names in entertainment, business, and politics.

Ahead of the celebration, Richard Quaye made headlines after sharing images and videos of his most recent luxury acquisitions—a Gulfstream G200 Galaxy private jet, believed to be his personal aircraft, and a Bugatti Chiron valued at approximately $2.4 million.

The business magnate’s social media posts have sparked widespread admiration and discussion across Ghana, with many hailing his success and opulence as a testament to entrepreneurial ambition.

Quaye’s 40th birthday celebration is shaping up to be one of the most extravagant events of the year. A leaked guest list making rounds on social media reveals a stunning line-up of entertainment heavyweights and high-profile personalities expected to attend.

According to a leaked copy of the guest list making rounds on social media, the event intends to bring in an impressive roster of entertainment industry giants including:- Davido, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar.- Diamond Platnumz, Tanzania’s music sensation.- Sarkodie, Ghana’s award-winning rap icon.- Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), veteran Nollywood actor.- KiDi, Afrobeats star.- Rita Dominic, acclaimed Nollywood actress.- Stonebwoy, Ghana’s dancehall and reggae heavyweight.- Ramsey Nouah, legendary Nollywood actor.- King Promise and songstress Efya.