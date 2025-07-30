3 Senior officials of McDan Group arrested by national security

Three top officials from the McDan Group have been picked up by National Security after bulldozers demolished their warehouse construction site on Spintex Road in Accra.

The arrests happened shortly after the demolition incident, with the site now being guarded by security personnel who've declared it a "National Security Zone." The half-built warehouse is linked to business heavyweight Daniel McKorley, better known as McDan.

What exactly triggered the demolition remains a mystery, but things got properly heated on Wednesday when armed soldiers were caught on camera assaulting a bystander who was being interviewed by a JoyNews reporter at the scene.

The situation took another worrying turn when JoyNews journalist Carlos Calony was also picked up by National Security operatives while he was covering the story. Nobody knows why he was picked up these security men.

McDan warehouse demolished on Monday night

The drama began on Monday evening around 7pm when the alleged security operatives rocked up with bulldozers and tore down the building.

A worker at the site told UTV Ghana about the shocking moment when everything kicked off. He described how personnel believed to be from national security stormed the premises with heavy machinery and just started demolishing everything in sight.

The whole episode has raised serious questions about how these operations are conducted.

The McDan Group, which operates across various sectors including shipping, aviation, and healthcare, is expected to release an official statement about what's happened to their property and staff members.