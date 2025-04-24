FIC reportedly probes McDan Group over alleged money laundering, demands records

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has reportedly launched investigations into alleged money laundering involving the McDan Group, owned by Ghanaian businessman Dr Daniel McKorley.

According to multiple reports, the FIC, in a confidential letter dated 22nd April 2025 and addressed to the company’s General Manager, has requested detailed financial records in relation to allegedly suspicious transactions.

The letter stated:

Intelligence received by the FIC indicates that your outfit received and paid various sums of money to several entities between January 2020 and December 2024.

In accordance with Sections 36 and 37 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044), the FIC is requesting the following records:

All electronic fund transfers conducted between 1st January 2020 and 31st December 2024 Copies of cheques issued to third parties during the aforementioned period The financial institutions used to execute the payments in question

FIC Freezes Chairman Wontumi and Akonta Mining Accounts

In a related development, the FIC has reportedly frozen all bank accounts belonging to Bernard Antwi Boasiako—popularly known as Chairman Wontumi—the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), along with those of his mining firm, Akonta Mining.

According to reports, the action was taken under Section 56(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044), as part of ongoing investigations into alleged financial irregularities.

Sources indicated that in a formal directive to financial institutions, the FIC instructed that all transactions involving Chairman Wontumi, Akonta Mining Limited, and Hallmark Civil Engineering Limited be halted with immediate effect, “pending further directives.”