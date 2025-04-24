FIC reportedly freezes Chairman Wontumi, Akonta mining accounts amid major probe

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has reportedly frozen all bank accounts belonging to Bernard Antwi Boasiako—popularly known as Chairman Wontumi—the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), as well as those of his mining company, Akonta Mining.

According to a report by 3News, the action was taken under Section 56(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044), as part of ongoing investigations into alleged financial irregularities.

The report revealed that in a formal directive issued to financial institutions, the FIC instructed that all transactions involving Chairman Wontumi, Akonta Mining Limited, and Hallmark Civil Engineering Limited be halted immediately, “pending further directives.”

The move forms part of a broader investigation into suspected money laundering and related financial misconduct.

Chairman Wontumi is yet to issue an official response to the latest development.

Revocation of Akonta Mining Licences

This development coincides with the government’s decision to revoke all mining licences held by Akonta Mining Limited.

The announcement was made during a press conference held by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, on Tuesday, 21st April.

During the briefing, the Minister accused the company of illegally selling concessions within the Aboi Forest to unauthorised miners for amounts of up to GH₵300,000—or, in some cases, in exchange for gold royalties.

Akonta Mining Denies Allegations

Akonta Mining Company Limited has strongly denied allegations of engaging in illegal mining activities—locally referred to as galamsey—within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western Region.

The company described the claims as “politically motivated” and aimed at damaging its reputation.

This latest action by the FIC highlights the Centre’s intensified efforts to combat financial crime in Ghana.