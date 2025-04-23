Mahama shakes up EOCO, Raymond Archer becomes new acting boss, Dapilah reassigned

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed renowned investigative journalist Raymond Archer as the Acting Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), following a sudden leadership shake-up at the anti-graft institution.

The announcement comes after the reassignment of Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah, the outgoing EOCO boss, to the National Security Secretariat where he will now serve as a Technical Advisor.

While the reasons behind the reshuffle remain unclear, Mr Archer, has now been elevated from his previous role as Deputy Executive Director.

Brief Profile of Raymond Archer

With a background rooted in journalism and forensic investigation, he brings a wealth of experience to the role.

For over a decade, Archer has been deeply involved in anti-corruption and financial crime investigations.

Since 2019, he has led the Opponent’s Research Group (ORG), a covert team dedicated to unearthing high-level economic crimes and institutional corruption.

His connection to EOCO dates back to 2010 when he played a key role as a United Nations consultant in drafting the Economic and Organised Crime Act, which gave legal backing to the establishment of the agency.

In addition to his journalism career, Archer is a Certified Counter Fraud Specialist and a consultant for several global firms, including KPMG Europe, Kroll & Associates UK, and Risk Analysis UK.

He also owns cybersecurity firms partnered with leading Israeli security companies.