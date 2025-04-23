Pulse logo
Mahama shakes up EOCO, Raymond Archer becomes new acting boss, Dapilah reassigned

23 April 2025 at 19:32
Raymond Archer
Raymond Archer

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed renowned investigative journalist Raymond Archer as the Acting Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), following a sudden leadership shake-up at the anti-graft institution.

The announcement comes after the reassignment of Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah, the outgoing EOCO boss, to the National Security Secretariat where he will now serve as a Technical Advisor.

While the reasons behind the reshuffle remain unclear, Mr Archer, has now been elevated from his previous role as Deputy Executive Director.

Brief Profile of Raymond Archer

With a background rooted in journalism and forensic investigation, he brings a wealth of experience to the role.

For over a decade, Archer has been deeply involved in anti-corruption and financial crime investigations.

Since 2019, he has led the Opponent’s Research Group (ORG), a covert team dedicated to unearthing high-level economic crimes and institutional corruption.

His connection to EOCO dates back to 2010 when he played a key role as a United Nations consultant in drafting the Economic and Organised Crime Act, which gave legal backing to the establishment of the agency.

In addition to his journalism career, Archer is a Certified Counter Fraud Specialist and a consultant for several global firms, including KPMG Europe, Kroll & Associates UK, and Risk Analysis UK.

He also owns cybersecurity firms partnered with leading Israeli security companies.

The appointment signals a possible strategic shift at EOCO, with expectations high that Archer’s investigative background will intensify efforts to combat organised crime and corruption in the country.

