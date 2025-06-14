NSS Scandal: Mustapha Ussif refutes allegations in GH¢548 million fraud, ready for court

Former National Service Authority Director Mustapha Ussif has categorically rejected allegations linking him to a massive GH¢548 million payroll fraud scheme that allegedly occurred during his tenure at the institution.

The Yagaba-Kubori Member of Parliament has issued a comprehensive statement asserting his innocence while expressing readiness to face legal scrutiny in what has become one of Ghana's most significant financial scandals.

The scale of the alleged fraud

The criminal enterprise that resulted in this colossal loss involved the creation of ghost names in the NSA payroll system by some directors and staff, which was subsequently exploited to misappropriate state funds for their personal gain, according to Attorney General Dominic Ayine.

MUST READ: President Mahama orders military escort for Bawku corridor to ensure safety of travellers

The scandal involved the insertion of 81,885 ghost names into the National Service Scheme's payroll, allowing suspects to syphon public funds on a massive scale.

The fraudulent scheme was particularly sophisticated, with the NSS payroll in 2024 listing 180,030 names while only 98,145 personnel were confirmed to be in active service, creating an inflation of 81,885 ghost names that cost the state approximately GH¢50 million every month.

Ussif's response and background

Mr Ussif, who led the NSA from 2017 to 2020, emphasised his commitment to transparency and accountability throughout his public service career.

READ ALSO: US Army questions Kofi Adoma over gun incident linked to jailed officer Major Dartey

He maintained that his administration was characterised by diligence and integrity.

That said, it is my fervent belief that once you hold public office, you should at all material times, and at whatever cost, be ready, willing, and able to account for your stewardship.

Therefore, I wish to state that I am ready, willing, and able to account for my stewardship at the National Service Scheme (NSS) from February 2017 to January 6, 2021

The broader investigation

Those implicated include Mustapha Ussif, former Executive Director; Osei Assibey Antwi, former Director General; Gifty Oware-Mensah, former Deputy Executive Director; Kweku Ohene Gyan, former Deputy Executive Director for Operations; and Abraham Bismark Gaisie, former Head of Deployment, among others.

The investigation has revealed how officials at the National Service Authority circumvented mandatory validation processes for payments of allowances to national service personnel, enabling thousands of nonexistent names to be added to the payroll.

The denial follows Attorney General Dominic Ayine's announcement that Mr Ussif is among twelve individuals slated for prosecution in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the Authority.

During a press briefing on Friday, Dr Ayine revealed that investigative proceedings had been completed regarding what he characterised as systematic corruption within the NSA, with a full docket on investigations into the National Service Scheme payroll scandal ready and presented to his office.

Ussif welcomes legal challenge

Mr Ussif has embraced the prospect of legal proceedings as an opportunity to vindicate himself and restore his reputation.

He expressed confidence in the judicial process while calling for restraint from his political and personal supporters.

Consequently, I welcome any opportunity to do so, including but not limited to having my day in a court of competent jurisdiction.

I therefore urge all well-wishers, friends, family, constituents, members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the general public to be calm, knowing very well that I have, throughout my public life, served with diligence and honesty

The NSA scandal represents one of the most significant cases of alleged financial malfeasance in Ghana's public sector, with the fraudulent activities spanning multiple years and involving sophisticated manipulation of digital payroll systems.

Rather than preventing fraud, the NSS's digital system has been co-opted to facilitate one of the country's most brazen financial scams, where fake identities—some belonging to non-existent individuals and even 90-year-old "graduates"—regularly received national service stipends.

The case is expected to attract significant public attention as it involves high-profile political figures and exposes systemic weaknesses in Ghana's public financial management systems.