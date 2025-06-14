Battle of the Beasts: Tabiti crushes Dickson to win the WBO Africa cruiserweight title

American pugilist Andrew Tabiti delivered a commanding performance at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday evening, defeating Ghana's Jacob Dickson via fourth-round technical knockout to capture the WBO Africa Cruiserweight title.

The bout, which headlined Legacy Rise Sports and Amir Khan Promotions' "Battle of the Beasts" card, concluded decisively in Tabiti's favour after he floored the Ghanaian challenger on three separate occasions throughout the contest.

Dickson encountered difficulties from the opening bell, suffering his first knockdown in the initial round following a well-placed uppercut from the American.

Despite the presence of boxing luminaries including former world champions Azumah Nelson and Joshua Clottey at ringside, the Ghanaian fighter was unable to establish any meaningful offensive rhythm.

Tabiti, who previously honed his skills under the tutelage of Floyd Mayweather Snr at the Mayweather Boxing Gym, systematically broke down his opponent through a combination of devastating body shots and precise head punches.

The American's tactical approach effectively compromised Dickson's defensive structure before unleashing a series of combinations that left the Ghanaian vulnerable.

The end came at one minute and thirty-four seconds into the fourth round, when Tabiti secured his third knockdown of the evening, prompting the referee to wave off the contest.

With this victory, Tabiti improves his professional record to 21 wins against 2 defeats while simultaneously adding the WBO Africa Cruiserweight title to his growing list of accomplishments in the professional boxing ranks.

The bigger picture

This victory positions Tabiti as a serious contender in the global cruiserweight division, potentially opening doors for world title opportunities.

The dominant performance against Dickson, who entered as the defending champion on home soil, demonstrates Tabiti's readiness to compete at the highest levels of professional boxing.

For Ghanaian boxing, this represents a setback in the cruiserweight division, though the country's rich boxing heritage continues through other weight classes.