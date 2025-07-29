Obogu church thrown into mourning as pastor’s 2 children,13 other members die in accident

A tragic road accident on the Juaso-Nkawkaw stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway has claimed the lives of 15 people, leaving four others critically injured.

The devastating incident occurred on Tuesday around 2 p.m. and has plunged the Obogu community in the Ashanti Region into deep mourning.

According to reports from JoyNews, the deceased include children of the head pastor of the Obogu Saviour Church.

The victims, who were members of the church’s youth group, were returning from a religious retreat in Koforidua when the fatal crash occurred.

Mr. Kofi Baah, an elder of the Obogu Saviour Church, confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News, stating that the accident involved a Ford Transit bus carrying the youth and a fuel tanker.

The children left for a religious retreat at Koforidua on Friday for a congress. We were home when we received the distress call of the accident involving members of our youth ministry. We rushed to Juaso Hospital only to witness this mass casualty. While some parents lost two children, some have lost three of their children.

Kofi Baah, elder of the church, told Adom FM’s reporter, Isaac Amoako.

Fifteen bodies are at the mortuary, while 4 others are critically injured and on admission at the Emergency Unit. Among those dead are the two children of our pastor.

He said.

Eyewitnesses and initial police reports indicate that the fuel tanker, which was travelling from the Kumasi-Accra direction, burst a tire while overtaking another vehicle.

The driver reportedly lost control, causing a head-on collision with the oncoming Ford Transit bus carrying the church youth group.

Emergency response teams from the Juaso Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD), the Ghana National Fire Service, and the Ambulance Service from Juaso and Konongo quickly arrived at the scene to assist.