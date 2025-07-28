Prophet D.Y. Donkoh apologises after arrest for prophesying Shatta Wale’s death

Prophet D.Y. Donkoh has issued a public apology to Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale following his arrest over a controversial prophecy about the musician’s death.

The pastor was reportedly picked up at his residence after a video of his prophecy went viral, sparking widespread public backlash.

In the video, Prophet Donkoh claimed to have received two divine revelations concerning the life of Shatta Wale.

The first vision portrayed the artist surviving an attack and publicly giving thanks to God, while the second described a fatal shooting involving three armed men.

The prophecy did not sit well with Shatta Wale.

Reacting on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, the musician expressed outrage and called out the Ghana Police and former Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, for what he described as the system’s tolerance of "doom prophecies."

READ ALSO: Daddy Lumba and other Ghanaian highlife legends who died in the last 5 years

Men of God indeed. This is what Dampare supported, and it escalated. Ghana Police, if you don’t arrest this man within one week, nobody should blame me for what I am capable of doing, and it won’t be violence, but a lesson to this country. #GODISHERE

Amid the public criticism and after his arrest, Prophet Donkoh released a press statement on Saturday, July 27, 2025, in which he addressed the concerns raised and offered a formal apology.

I, Counsellor DY DONKOH, find it right to address the recent prophecy I shared concerning Ghanaian music icon Shatta Wale. The prophecy, which was delivered on all my social media platforms, has since sparked widespread concern, and I find it necessary to offer an apology on the matter. While the revelation came through divine inspiration, it was never intended to cause fear and panic or emotional distress.

READ MORE: Top 10 unforgettable Daddy Lumba songs of all time

However, I have become aware that the public nature of the prophecy and how it was circulated has left Shatta Wale visibly shaken and traumatised. I want to state unequivocally that this was never my intention. As a servant of God, I understand the weight of my words, especially when shared on a public platform.

I empathise deeply with Shatta Wale and his loved ones; I extend my heartfelt apologies for any fear or mental distress caused. Moving forward, I commit to exercising greater caution, discretion, and spiritual sensitivity in how prophetic revelations are shared, especially on public forums. I remain committed to delivering God's message in truth.