Ghana erupts in celebration as Black Queens return home with WAFCON bronze medal [Video]

Ghana was filled with jubilation as the Black Queens arrived at the Kotoka International Airport today, following their impressive third-place finish at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The team, who clinched the bronze medal after a spirited campaign, received a hero’s welcome from scores of fans led by the Ghana Supporters Union.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, the Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams, and other dignitaries were also present to receive the team.

The arrival ceremony turned into a festive celebration, as the Queens were seen dancing joyfully, visibly elated after their remarkable journey through one of the tournament’s toughest campaigns.

How did the Black Queens secure the bronze medal?

The Black Queens of Ghana made a strong comeback at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, securing a bronze medal and signalling a revival in Ghanaian women’s football.

Drawn in Group C, they lost 2-0 to South Africa, drew 1-1 with Mali, and bounced back with a 4-1 win over Tanzania to qualify for the quarterfinals. Against Algeria, the Queens played out a goalless draw but won 4-2 on penalties thanks to goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan’s heroics.

In the semi-finals, they took the lead against hosts Morocco but lost in another shootout after a 1-1 draw. Ghana then faced South Africa again in the third-place match, drawing 1-1 and winning 4-3 on penalties to claim bronze.

Tactically, coach Kim Björkegren’s team was built on solid defence, counterattacks, and set-piece strength, though they struggled with finishing.