Why Real Madrid may sell Vinicius Junior before 2027 instead of losing him for free

Real Madrid may be nearing a breaking point in their relationship with star forward Vinícius Júnior, as contract renewal talks stall and Saudi Arabian interest skyrockets.

With his contract expiring in June 2027 and demands reportedly exceeding Real Madrid’s wage structure, the Spanish giants are contemplating a high-stakes decision: sell Vinícius or risk losing him for free.

Vinicius Junior's Rise at Real Madrid

Signed from Flamengo in 2018 for €45 million, Vinicius Junior quickly evolved into one of Real Madrid’s most vital players.

He was officially unveiled on July 20, 2018, and has since scored 106 goals and provided 83 assists in 322 games for Real Madrid. This totals to 189 goal contributions for the club.

He has played a key role in helping Real Madrid win.

3 La Liga titles (2019-20, 2021-22, 2023-24)

3 Spanish Super Cups (2019, 2022, 2024)

2 Club World Cups (2018, 2022)

2 UEFA Champions League titles (2021-22, 2023-24)

2 UEFA Super Cups (2022, 2024)

1 Copa del Rey (2022-23)

1 Intercontinental Cup (2022)

However, the arrival of Kylian Mbappé in the summer of 2024 has reshaped the attacking lineup.

Combined with Vinícius' reported dip in form, the Brazilian’s once-untouchable status is now under scrutiny.

Contract Standoff: Wage Demands vs Club Policy

Vinicius’ current deal runs until June 30, 2027, but contract extension negotiations have hit a wall. According to reports from El Debate and Sport, Vinícius wants to become the highest-paid player at the club even more than Mbappé’s €30 million net annual salary.

He is also requesting a significant loyalty bonus, pushing the total renewal package beyond Real Madrid’s strict wage structure.

The club, under President Florentino Pérez, is offering around €20 million net per season, which has reportedly been rejected.

Real Madrid has set a contract deadline of June 2026. Should negotiations fail, the club plans to sell Vinícius in 2026 to avoid a free transfer in 2027, aligning with their transfer policy seen in past sales like Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018.

Performance Dip in the 2024-25 Season

Vinicius enjoyed a standout 2023-24 campaign, scoring 24 goals and contributing 11 assists across competitions, earning him a Ballon d'Or nomination.

However, his performance in the 2024-2025 season was nothing to write home about.

With fewer goal contributions and growing pressure from Mbappé and other attacking talents like Rodrygo and Endrick, his role is increasingly uncertain.

His omission from the 2024 Ballon d’Or, which reportedly went to Manchester City’s Rodri, is also believed to have affected his morale and performance levels.

Saudi Arabia Ready to Break the Transfer Record

Saudi Pro League clubs have entered the scene with serious intent. Reports indicate they are ready to offer over €350 million for Vinícius Júnior, a figure that would smash the €222 million record PSG paid for Neymar in 2017.

Saudi clubs have already secured stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, and Vinícius is seen as the next marquee target.

For the Brazilian, the deal includes massive personal terms. For Madrid, it’s a financial opportunity that could fund new signings or infrastructure investments like the Santiago Bernabéu redevelopment.

Why Selling Vinícius Might Make Sense for Real Madrid

1. Avoid Losing Him for Free: With no renewal in sight and his contract running until 2027, selling in 2026 ensures Real Madrid doesn't lose a valuable asset for nothing.

2. Squad Overload in Attack: The arrivals of Mbappé and Endrick, together with Gonzalo, combined with Rodrygo’s development, have created an excess in attacking positions. Selling Vinícius could ease tactical congestion and maintain locker room harmony.

3. Financial Gains: A €350M+ transfer fee would break records and provide funds for reinvestment, aligning with the club’s financially sustainable model under Pérez.

4. Declining Performance and Market Value Risk: If Vinícius’ form continues to dip, his transfer value may diminish over time. Selling now could maximise returns.

Despite the tension, Vinícius remains a world-class talent. At just 25, he’s entering his peak years, and his experience in Champions League knockout matches is invaluable.

Fan sentiment on social media remains strongly in his favour, urging the club to match his demands and retain him.