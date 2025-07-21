Abdul Karim Zito named Asante Kotoko head coach on 2-year contract

Asante Kotoko has officially appointed Abdul Karim Zito as the club's new head coach, signing him on a two-year deal following a successful interim spell.

Zito took over managerial duties on a temporary basis after Prosper Narteh Ogum exited midway through last season.

While initial plans positioned him for a technical director role, his performance on the sidelines has convinced the club to entrust him with the top job.

We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Abdul Karim Zito Kabutey as our new head coach for the next two years.

The club said in a statement.

Zito brought stability and renewed energy to the Porcupine Warriors, recording five wins and two draws in eight matches during his short stint.

His most notable achievement came when he led the team to lift the MTN FA Cup, securing a 2-1 win over Golden Kick in the final.

The former Dreams FC boss, who guided the club to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, now faces the challenge of replicating that success with Kotoko as they prepare for the upcoming continental season.

The gaffer aims to surpass his achievements with Dreams FC when the CAF Confederations Cup kicks off.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will face South African side Kaizer Chiefs in the 2025 Toyota Cup on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.