5 reasons to send money to Ghana via the Profee app

Many Ghanaians move to Europe and work hard to achieve their dreams. This vibrant community, however, has loved ones back home and actively uses money transfer apps to support them. Learn about five reasons for why Ghanaians choose Profee.com as a reliable and easy way to send money to Ghana.

Great exchange rates

With the help of his family, Richard came to the UK from Tamale to study business. He lives with his relatives in Leeds and works part time at a local restaurant for extra income. With some cash saved up, Richard wanted to know how to send money to Ghana without breaking the bank. He researched the available money transfer apps and learnt that Profee gave a special promo exchange rate on the first transfer. The rate was still the best for the transfers that followed, and now Profee is Richard’s go-to service whenever he needs to send money abroad.

Fast transfers

After getting her LLB degree from the University of Ghana, Abena took the employment opportunity as a legal adviser in the Netherlands. The relocation was not easy, but she worked her way through the bureaucracy. She now runs her own immigration consultancy and supports her family back in Accra. After trying several international money transfer services, she concluded that Profee was a fast and easy way to send money to Ghana. That was exactly what she needed: a couple of taps to make a transfer and a couple of minutes for the money to drop into her father’s bank account.

Low fees

Kofi has been living in Germany for three years now, working at a car factory. He misses his family back in Kumasi, but the job pays well and Kofi can support his loved ones. He has found a perfect solution to how to send money to Ghana at the lowest fees possible: with Profee. His first transfer was fee-free and at a special currency exchange rate, and then he discovered the referral programme. He now makes money inviting his friends to use Profee instead of other money transfer apps. Both sides get the reward, and it is a win-win!

Top security

Two years after moving from Tema to Lille for an IT job, Kwame was getting married! He wanted all the family with him for the event, so he needed to figure out how to send money to Ghana to pay for their trip. He knew there were plenty of international money transfer services. But as an IT guy, he is very demanding when it comes to the security of online money. Rigorous research brought him to Profee which proved to be fully compliant with all the regulations and industry standards and constantly enhancing its security. Kwame sent the money, the wedding was a total success, and Since then, Profee has been his go-to app for money transfers.

Ultimate convenience

As a trained nurse, Afua easily found a job in Italy looking after an elderly couple. Now the breadwinner of the family, she regularly sends money to her sister in Accra who takes care of their parents. But back when she received her first salary, she had to ask around about how to send money to Ghana. Some friends recommended Profee. Afua gave it a go and found it very convenient. She can send her transfers on the go, and the fees are much lower compared to other payment methods, which is all she needs.

These real stories show how Ghanaians across Europe rely on Profee for fast, affordable, and secure money transfers. Whether you’re sending support for family, weddings, or everyday needs, Profee makes it simple. Visit Profee.com or download the app on Google Play or the Apple Store to start enjoying all the benefits today.

The remittance landscape is shifting fast, especially in Africa. Ghanaian migrants are tech-savvy, mobile-first, and expect the same speed and security they get from local apps. At Profee, we’re not just following the trend — we’re shaping it. By 2026, our ambition is clear: we want Profee to enable 20% of all money transfers from Europe to Ghana — instantly, securely, and at market-beating rates.

— Dmitry Gorokh, Head of Brand & Marketing Communications at Profee.

