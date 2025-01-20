TikTok to restore services in the U.S. following collaboration with Trump

TikTok has confirmed that it is actively working with its service providers to restore operations in the United States following a temporary shutdown. The platform went offline just hours before a law banning its use was set to take effect. Users in the U.S. were met with a message stating: “A law banning TikTok has been enacted, meaning ‘you can’t use TikTok for now.’”

The ban, rooted in national security concerns, was prompted by allegations that TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, posed a potential threat to U.S. user data. Critics argued that the platform’s ties to China could allow sensitive information to be accessed by the Chinese government, a claim TikTok has consistently denied.

In a statement, TikTok expressed gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump for providing clarity and assurances to its service providers, ensuring they would not face penalties for supporting TikTok’s operations. TikTok described the move as “a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship,” highlighting its importance as a platform for free expression.

The platform also emphasised its significant role in supporting small businesses. With over 170 million U.S.-based users, TikTok noted that more than seven million small enterprises rely on the app to connect with customers and grow their businesses.

TikTok reaffirmed its commitment to working with the U.S. government on a sustainable, long-term solution that guarantees its continued availability. The platform’s collaboration with its service providers marks a pivotal step towards stability for both the app and its vast user base.