Ghana ranks 2nd as the country with the largest number of students in the US

According to the Open Doors Report on International Education, Ghana has secured a remarkable spot as the second-largest source of international students in the United States, with 9,394 Ghanaian students currently studying across various American institutions. This achievement underscores the country's growing prominence in global education and its citizens' increasing demand for higher education abroad. The data highlights the rising trends of African students pursuing academic opportunities in the US, with Nigeria maintaining its lead at the top, followed by Ghana.

Let's explore the full list of the top 10 African countries with the largest number of international students in the United States:

1. Nigeria: 20,029 Students

Nigeria remains the leader in sending students to the United States, with 20,029 Nigerian students currently enrolled in US universities. Nigerian students are particularly concentrated in fields such as engineering, business, and health sciences, and they continue to contribute significantly to the academic diversity on US campuses.

2. Ghana: 9,394 Students

Ghana ranks second with 9,394 students in the United States, reflecting the country's strong academic culture and commitment to international education. Ghanaian students pursue degrees in a variety of fields, including business, technology, engineering, and health sciences, making them a significant part of the US student body. This growing trend is fuelled by the increasing availability of scholarships, exchange programmes, and academic partnerships between the US and Ghana.

3. Kenya: 4,507 Students

Kenya follows with 4,507 students currently studying in the United States. Kenyan students are known for their academic dedication, particularly in fields such as law, engineering, and business. The country’s investment in education and the growing number of scholarship opportunities have contributed to the rise in international students seeking US degrees.

4. Ethiopia: 3,078 Students

With 3,078 students, Ethiopia ranks fourth on the list. Ethiopian students are attracted to US universities to pursue degrees in medicine, engineering, and social sciences. The country's ongoing education reforms are pushing more students to explore global learning opportunities.

5. South Africa: 2,814 Students

South Africa, a leading African nation in terms of student exchange, ranks fifth with 2,814 students in the US. South African students pursue a broad spectrum of degrees, from medicine and engineering to business and social sciences. South Africa's advanced higher education system makes it a key player in the international student landscape.

6. Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo): 1,738 Students

The DR Congo ranks sixth with 1,738 students. Congolese students pursue a wide range of degrees, particularly in engineering, health sciences, and social work. Despite the challenges the country faces, DR Congo’s students continue to seek quality education abroad, particularly in the US.

7. Rwanda: 1,311 Students

Rwanda ranks seventh with 1,311 students in the US. Many Rwandan students opt for degrees in business, technology, and agriculture, sectors that are crucial for the country's development. Rwanda's focus on education has contributed to this rise in international students seeking further academic growth.

8. Uganda: 1,303 Students

With 1,303 students in the US, Uganda ranks eighth. Ugandan students typically pursue degrees in health, education, and engineering, with many looking to gain skills that will help drive the country’s growth in key sectors.

9. Côte D'Ivoire: 1,138 Students

Côte D'Ivoire ranks ninth with 1,138 students studying in the US. Ivorian students primarily pursue degrees in economics, engineering, and business, reflecting the country's emerging status as a key player in West Africa's economic development.

10. Tanzania: 1,027 Students

Finally, Tanzania ranks tenth with 1,027 students in the United States. Tanzanian students focus on fields such as environmental sciences, agriculture, and technology, all of which align with the country's developmental goals.