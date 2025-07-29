Lil Win blasts Daddy Lumba’s family for scheduling vigil on his $1M movie premiere date

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has expressed his disappointment in the government and the Creative Arts Agency (CAA) for allowing a national candlelight vigil for the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba to be scheduled on the same day as the premiere of his latest film.

In an interview with Akoma 87.9 FM, the Kumawood star shared his frustration, stating that the date conflict risks overshadowing the premiere of Ibrahim Traoré, his new movie based on the life of Burkina Faso’s revolutionary leader. Lil Win noted that the film, which is set to premiere simultaneously in Accra and Kumasi on 2 August 2025, represents a major personal and financial investment.

I’ve poured my heart, soul, and over a million dollars into this project, It took years of planning, and now the date clashes with a major national event. Couldn’t there have been better coordination from the authorities?

The actor went further to question the timing of the vigil, which is being organised by the family of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba.

He asked emotionally,

Why did Daddy Lumba’s family choose the same date as my premiere? I’ve invested everything into this. Is it an attempt to sabotage my work?

Lil Win, known for his candid and sometimes controversial remarks, also used the opportunity to express what he believes is ongoing resentment towards him within the industry and among sections of the public.

I know many Ghanaians show me fake love. I’m hated for no reason. Last year, people wished for my failure, and it happened. Now again this year? Herh, Ghana!

Visibly disheartened, Lil Win suggested that this might be his final production.

This is my last movie. Very soon, Ghanaians won’t have any more of my films to watch—mark my words,

he declared.

While some social media users have sympathised with his sense of disappointment, others have urged him to show greater sensitivity. They argue that Daddy Lumba’s passing has plunged the country into mourning and that moments of national tribute should not be politicised or personalised.