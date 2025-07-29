Prosper Ogum appointed new Black Starlets coach and GFA head of coach education

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as the new head coach of the national U-17 team, the Black Starlets.

His appointment comes in preparation for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-17 Boys Championship, scheduled to take place in Nigeria in September 2025.

The tournament also serves as the qualifying competition for the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

In addition to his role with the Black Starlets, Dr. Ogum has been appointed as the GFA’s new Head of Coach Education.

He replaces Desmond Ofei, who will now focus fully on his duties as assistant coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Dr. Ogum takes over from Coach Frimpong Manso, who has stepped aside to concentrate on leading Bibiani Gold Stars in their historic debut campaign in the CAF Champions League.

The GFA expressed its appreciation to Coach Manso for his contributions to youth football and his dedication to the national team setup.

A seasoned tactician with a proven track record in Ghanaian football, Dr. Ogum guided Asante Kotoko to a Ghana Premier League title and previously led WAFA to a second-place league finish.

He has also had stints with Ebusua Dwarfs and served as an assistant coach for the Black Galaxies.

His expertise in youth development, tactical organisation, and leadership makes him a strong candidate to steer the Black Starlets back to success on the continental stage.

With preparations for the WAFU Championship already underway, Dr. Ogum is expected to intensify efforts to assemble a competitive and well-prepared squad.