NPP opens nominations; presidential aspirants to pay over GH₵600k in fees

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially opened nominations for presidential aspirants ahead of its primaries scheduled for 31 January 2026, in accordance with Article 13 of the party’s constitution.
The nomination window opens today, 29 July, and will close on Thursday, 28 August 2025.
Per the party’s guidelines, aspirants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of GHC100,000 to obtain the nomination forms. In addition, they must pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHC500,000. Both payments must be made via a banker’s draft issued in favour of the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters.
ALSO READ: Lands minister demands prosecution of suspects behind Bekwai forestry commission lock-up
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, 29 July, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, explained that aspirants must also pay a compulsory development fee, the amount of which will be determined by the National Council.
To successfully file your nomination, an aspirant is required to pay a compulsory development fee that will be determined by the National Council. The forms can be procured from the General Secretary’s Office at the party headquarters.
Mr Kodua also announced a temporary suspension of campaign activities by all aspirants until after the upcoming by-election in Akwatia. He stressed that the party must remain focused and commit its resources to retaining the seat. He said:
ALSO READ: Asawase Shooting: Both incidents orchestrated by same person - Police disclose
Indeed, the decision of the party is that since we have an important by-election coming up, which is the Akwatia by-election, we are all advised and also directed that our attention and focus is on the Akwatia by-election. And aspiring candidates shall have the right to move around the country to campaign only after the Akwatia by-election.
Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) is reportedly set to conduct the by-election on 2 September 2025.