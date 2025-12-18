Finalissima 2026 officially set: Argentina to face Spain at Lusail Stadium

Football fans have been treated to a major announcement this week as the 2026 Finalissima has officially been confirmed to take place at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Friday, 27 March 2026. The marquee fixture will see Argentina, the reigning FIFA World Cup champions and 2024 Copa América winners, clash with Spain, fresh off their UEFA EURO 2024 triumph.

Lusail Stadium in Qatar

This highly anticipated showdown promises to deliver a spectacle of skill, drama, and continental pride.The confirmation was made jointly by UEFA, CONMEBOL, the Argentine Football Association (AFA), and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after months of speculation over the location and timing of the one-off international contest.

Set to kick off at 21:00 local time, the match will be broadcast across multiple continents, giving fans from Argentina to Spain and beyond a chance to witness this historic duel.

The Finalissima is a modern revival of a longstanding football tradition, initially established through the Copa Artemio Franchi and most recently celebrated in 2022.

The fixture pits the champions of Europe against the champions of South America, offering a unique opportunity for footballing excellence to be showcased in a single, decisive match.

In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, the winner will be decided directly through a penalty shootout, adding an extra layer of tension and excitement for fans.Lusail Stadium itself adds significant gravitas to the occasion.

Built as one of the premier venues for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the stadium has already witnessed historic moments, including Argentina’s dramatic World Cup triumph. Its state-of-the-art facilities, modern design, and capacity to host tens of thousands of fans make it a fitting arena for this high-profile encounter.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez described the Finalissima as

more than a competition; it is a symbol of cooperation and respect between confederations, and an opportunity for fans to enjoy a truly historic event.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of celebrating football excellence across continents and fostering global unity through the sport.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin

The matchup itself offers tantalizing storylines. Fans are eagerly anticipating key duels, including potential showdowns between Argentina’s veteran stars and Spain’s rising talents.