FIFA introduces $60 World Cup tickets after backlash over pricing

FIFA has moved to ease mounting criticism over ticket prices for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by announcing the introduction of a new, cheaper ticket category aimed at loyal national-team supporters.

The decision follows widespread backlash after fans discovered that the lowest-priced tickets available through official fan allocations for next July’s final in New Jersey were selling for more than $4,000. The new measure, confirmed by FIFA on Tuesday, will see 10 per cent of each Participating Member Association (PMA) ticket allocation priced at $60 for every match, including the final.

PMA allocations account for roughly eight per cent of stadium capacity per country per match and are distributed through national federations to supporters enrolled in official travel clubs and loyalty schemes.

The policy shift comes after a series of meetings involving senior FIFA officials and national federations in Doha, where concerns were raised about the accessibility of tickets for ordinary fans.

The issue is expected to be further discussed when the FIFA Council meets in Qatar on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.Fan groups had strongly condemned FIFA’s original pricing model.

Football Supporters Europe (FSE) described it as a “monumental betrayal” and called on the governing body to halt the PMA allocation sales, arguing that loyal supporters were being priced out of football’s biggest event.

FSE, together with its Disability and Inclusion Fan Network, had earlier written directly to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, warning that the policy denied disabled fans access to the lowest-priced tickets and “departed sharply” from established World Cup ticketing practices.

Responding to the backlash, a FIFA official involved in the discussions defended the revised approach and acknowledged the unprecedented demand for tickets.

Demand for tickets has been off the scale, with more than 20 million requests in this latest phase. We have listened to feedback, and this new category is the right thing to do,

the official said.The official added that responsibility for distributing the discounted tickets will lie with the national associations.

Associations will need to work out who best should receive them. It’s a unique tournament and a unique market in the USA, which allows resales on secondary platforms. The demand is sky high.

Despite the introduction of the $60 ticket tier, critics have noted that the number of seats available at that price will be limited, raising questions about how far the move will go in addressing affordability concerns.

