Lands minister demands prosecution of suspects behind Bekwai forestry commission lock-up

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, has condemned the unlawful locking up of the Bekwai District Office of the Forestry Commission in the Ashanti Region by armed men claiming to be national security operatives.

The minister described the act as unlawful, a threat to public peace, and damaging to the integrity of institutions such as the National Security.

On Monday, 28 July, more than fifteen armed individuals, allegedly posing as national security operatives, stormed the Bekwai District Office of the Forestry Commission. Armed with pump-action guns and other weapons, the group forcibly locked the facility, halting all official operations.

According to reports by JoyNews, the men threatened on-site security personnel, ejected staff from the premises, and secured the offices with their own padlocks.

Eyewitnesses and insiders at the Commission disclosed that the armed group had previously issued threats, protesting what they described as “wanton arrests and impounding of equipment” belonging to illegal miners operating in the Oda River Forest Reserve.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Facebook, the Ministry strongly condemned the incident, stating:

Earlier today, I received reports on the brazen and unlawful closure of the Bekwai District Office of the Forestry Commission by persons masquerading as National Security operatives in the Ashanti Region. As Sector Minister, I am deeply appalled by this incident and strongly condemn the invasion in no uncertain terms.

He continued:

Indeed, such acts of lawlessness undermine the rule of law, threaten public peace and tarnish the integrity of institutions like the National Security and must not be allowed to fester.