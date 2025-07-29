A/R: Over 15 armed men storm Bekwai, lock Forestry Commission office over mining clampdown

More than fifteen armed men claiming to be national security operatives stormed the Bekwai District Office of the Forestry Commission in the Ashanti Region, forcibly locking up the facility and halting official operations.

According to reports from JoyNews, the men armed with pump-action guns and other weapons threatened the on-site security personnel, ejected staff from the premises, and padlocked the offices with their own locks.

Eyewitnesses and insiders at the Commission revealed that the armed group had earlier issued threats in protest of what they described as “wanton arrests and impounding of equipment” belonging to illegal miners operating within the Oda River Forest Reserve.

MUST READ: Top 10 countries with the largest prison populations in the world

The Forestry Commission has reportedly faced growing hostility in recent weeks following intensified operations to dismantle illegal mining activities in the protected area.

However, sources from National Security have firmly denied any affiliation with the group.

In a phone call with journalist Erastus Asare Donkor, officials stated that the men are not recognised operatives of the National Security apparatus.

READ ALSO: Prosper Ogum appointed new Black Starlets coach and GFA head of coach education

The police intervened promptly, unlocking the offices and restoring access. The armed individuals were subsequently escorted to the office of the Municipal Chief Executive in Bekwai for questioning.

Lands Minister Condemns Attack, Calls for Prosecution

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has strongly condemned the violent closure of the Forestry Commission office by men posing as security personnel.

In a Facebook post on Monday, July 28, the minister labelled the incident as “brazen and unlawful,” urging swift legal action against the perpetrators.

“These acts of lawlessness should not be allowed to fester. We must preserve public peace and the credibility of our institutions. This must serve as a strong deterrent to other unscrupulous persons who may harbour similar intentions.”he stated.