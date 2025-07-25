Have you ever wondered which countries lock up the most people and what that really says about their justice systems?

It’s easy to think of prison as something far removed from daily life. But across the world, millions of people are sitting behind bars, often in overcrowded, underfunded, and sometimes downright dangerous conditions.

Some are serving time for serious crimes. Others? Just for petty theft, unpaid fines, or even protesting against the government.

As of 2024, around 11.5 million people are held in prisons globally. With the world’s population estimated at 8 billion, this means about 0.14% of all people—or approximately 140 prisoners per 100,000 population—are currently incarcerated.

This global prison population is unevenly distributed, with significantly higher incarceration rates in the Americas compared to regions like Africa or Asia. The data comes from the World Prison Population List published by the Institute for Crime & Justice Policy Research (ICPR), which tracks and analyses prison trends across the globe.

Countries With The Highest Prison Populations

So, who tops the list? And what can we learn from it?

Let’s break down the 10 countries with the highest number of people behind bars and dive into the stories, stats, and surprising truths behind the numbers.

1. United States

At the beginning of 2025, the United States had the highest number of incarcerated individuals worldwide, with around 1.8 million people in prison. This massive number stems from tough sentencing laws, the war on drugs, mandatory minimum sentences, and a high rate of repeat offenders.

Despite having only about 4% of the world's population, the U.S. accounts for nearly 25% of the global prison population. The country also has one of the highest incarceration rates, approximately 541 inmates per 100,000 people, and a significant number of inmates are held in privately operated facilities.

The total US prison population trended slightly downward in the late 2010s, reaching approximately 1,675,400 in 2019, its lowest rate since 1995.

2. China

China followed with around 100,000 fewer prisoners than the United States, placing its prison population at approximately 1.7 million prisoners in official detention centres.

However, this figure does not include the estimated hundreds of thousands detained in extra-legal facilities, such as re-education camps, particularly in Xinjiang Province.

China's legal system is known for high conviction rates and lengthy pre-trial detentions, contributing to its large inmate population. Although its incarceration rate is lower than that of the U.S., the country's vast population size means the total number of prisoners remains extremely high.

3. Brazil

Brazil followed in third with over 840,000 people incarcerated, maintaining its position as the country with the third-largest prison population in the world. Its prison system has faced severe criticism for overcrowding, inmate violence, and human rights abuses.

Many of Brazil's prisons are underfunded, and inmates often lack access to basic hygiene and legal representation. Drug trafficking and violent crime have contributed significantly to the country's incarceration surge over the past two decades. Despite efforts to reform the penal code, Brazil continues to struggle with its prison crisis.

4. India

India ranks fourth with approximately 573,000 prisoners. While its incarceration rate is relatively low, about 35 per 100,000 people, the sheer size of its population places it among the highest in total numbers.

A major concern in India's prison system is that over 75% of inmates are pre-trial detainees, meaning they haven't been convicted and are awaiting court hearings. Delays in the judicial system, lack of legal aid, and poverty contribute to the growing number of undertrial prisoners in the country.

5. Russia

Russia has more than 433,000 people incarcerated, placing it fifth globally. The country has undergone prison reforms since the 1990s, but its penal system still faces issues related to abuse, forced labour, and harsh conditions.

Russia once had one of the highest incarceration rates in the world, but recent efforts to reduce prison populations through early release programmes and alternative sentencing have lowered that number. Still, the Russian prison system remains one of the largest and most criticised in the world.

6. Turkey

Turkey holds over 314,000 prisoners, making it one of the largest prison systems in Europe and the Middle East. The country's prison population ballooned following the 2016 failed coup attempt, which led to mass arrests, including of politicians, journalists, and academics.

Harsh anti-terror laws and limitations on freedom of speech have contributed to the growing number of political prisoners. Overcrowding and inadequate healthcare services are persistent problems within Turkish correctional facilities.

7. Thailand

Thailand has over 274,000 people incarcerated, largely driven by the country's strict drug laws and harsh sentencing policies. Thailand has one of the highest female incarceration rates globally, with a significant portion of women imprisoned for drug-related offences.

The Thai prison system suffers from severe overcrowding, with many facilities operating at double or triple their intended capacity. Recent reforms have attempted to address these issues, but overcrowding remains a critical problem.

8. Indonesia

Indonesia's prison population currently stands at over 265,000. A significant portion of these inmates are held for drug-related offences, often under harsh sentencing laws.

The country's strict anti-narcotics policy has contributed to chronic overcrowding, with many prisons holding double or even triple their intended capacity. Efforts have been made to introduce rehabilitation programmes, but overcrowding and underfunding remain major issues.

9. Mexico

Mexico has a prison population of around 233,000, driven largely by drug-related crimes, cartel violence, and organised crime. The Mexican prison system suffers from inadequate infrastructure, corruption, and frequent riots.

Over the years, authorities have attempted to implement judicial reforms and improve detention conditions, but systemic challenges persist. Inmates often face long pre-trial detentions and limited access to legal counsel.

10. Philippines

The Philippines has experienced a rapid increase in its prison population, with over 220,000 prisoners currently held in its correctional system. Much of this growth is attributed to the country's aggressive anti-drug campaign under former President Rodrigo Duterte and continued enforcement policies.