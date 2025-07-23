Family of slain immigration officer demands justice: ‘Kill him like he killed my grandson’

The family of Stephen King Amoah, the immigration officer allegedly kidnapped and murdered by his friend, has spoken out following the suspect’s appearance at the Kwabenya Circuit Court.

According to the grieving family, justice must be served, calling for the suspect identified as Bright Aweh to face the same fate he allegedly inflicted on their loved one.

In a video circulating on social media, family members, who were present in court, expressed their anguish and demanded the harshest punishment, insisting the suspect deserves to be "killed like he killed our son."

MUST READ: 10 strongest militaries in the world in 2025

Background of the Case

Stephen King Amoah, a serving immigration officer, was declared missing on July 4, 2025. Tragically, his burnt body was discovered five days later, on July 9, in a gutter near the GBC Satellite, opposite Comet Estate in Accra.

According to the police, the charred body was found in the early hours of July 9 and taken to the police hospital mortuary.

Investigators from the Taifa Police Station, along with the complainant and six relatives, later visited the mortuary.

Despite the severe burns, the family was able to positively identify the body as Amoah’s.

Investigations revealed that on the evening of July 3, 2025, around 8:00 p.m., Amoah left his residence at Ashongman Estate after receiving WhatsApp images of large sums of money from Bright Aweh. Aweh had reportedly asked to meet Amoah to settle a financial matter.

Amoah never returned home, and all attempts to reach him afterwards were unsuccessful, as his phone had been switched off.

READ MORE: Crystal Palace fans deliver suitcase of fake cash to UEFA in bold Europa League protest

Following police investigations, Bright Aweh was arrested. During interrogation, he admitted to handing Amoah GHS 500,000.00 in cash, stating that part of the amount was to be used to clear debts while the remainder was to be held for future collection.