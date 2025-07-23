Crystal Palace fans deliver suitcase of fake cash to UEFA in bold Europa League protest

Crystal Palace supporters have staged a dramatic protest at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, by delivering a suitcase full of counterfeit money, a symbolic act of outrage following the club’s exclusion from the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League.

Background: Why Crystal Palace Were Demoted

The Eagles had secured a historic qualification for the Europa League after winning their first-ever FA Cup title in May 2025. However, UEFA ruled them ineligible due to multi-club ownership regulations.

The controversy stems from Palace’s association with American businessman John Textor, who owned shares in both Crystal Palace and Olympique Lyonnais.

Despite Textor selling his Palace stake to Woody Johnson, the transfer was not finalised before UEFA’s March 1, 2025, compliance deadline.

UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) concluded that Palace breached ownership rules, demoting the club to the Europa Conference League. In contrast, Lyon retained their Europa League spot based on their domestic performance.

Crystal Palace Appeal to CAS

Crystal Palace have officially appealed the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), with a final decision expected by August 11, 2025. If the appeal fails, Nottingham Forest could take Palace’s place in the Europa League.

Fans' Protest: Fake Money and Moral Outrage

In response, members of Palace’s passionate Holmesdale Fanatics group staged a theatrical protest at UEFA’s luxurious lakeside offices.

They carried a suitcase filled with fake cash, accompanied by protest banners accusing UEFA of being "morally bankrupt" and prioritising money over fair play.

The supporters also delivered a letter to UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, demanding a reversal of the decision. The protest continued at CAS headquarters in Lausanne, where fans held up signs insisting Palace be given what they "earned".