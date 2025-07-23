Abdul Aziz Issah rejoins Barcelona B on loan until 2026

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah will continue his journey with Barcelona Atlètic after the Spanish club confirmed an extension of his loan deal through the 2025/2026 season.

Issah initially joined Barça Atlètic from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC at the start of the current campaign. He will now remain in Spain for another year as he continues his development within the club’s setup.

Despite earlier reports suggesting Barcelona B might part ways with the 19-year-old due to limited appearances and a modest impact in his debut season, the club has decided to give him another opportunity to prove his potential—signalling belief in his long-term promise.

In an official club statement, Barcelona B said:

READ ALSO: 10 strongest militaries in the world in 2025

Agreement for the transfer of the player Aziz Issah to Barça Atlètic for one more season. The #BarçaAtlètic extreme is again loaned to @azziz_issah until June 30, 2026.

Issah was also part of Ghana’s U-20 squad during the recent Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt, where he impressed with a goal and a Man of the Match performance during their World Cup qualification campaign.

The Bigger Picture

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder will be aiming to sharpen his skills and earn more minutes next season after falling short of expectations in his initial spell. With renewed focus and opportunity, Issah will be hoping to make a stronger impact—and ultimately push for a place in Barcelona’s senior team.