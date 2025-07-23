Arsenal vs AC Milan: Gunners win and lose at the same time in strange game

Arsenal beat AC Milan 1-0 in Singapore but somehow lost on penalties in one of football's strangest friendlies, leaving fans confused about whether to celebrate or be sad.

The Gunners dominated the 90 minutes at Singapore's National Stadium, with Bukayo Saka scoring the winner from Jakub Kiwior's cross in the second half. Christian Norgaard, Martin Zubimendi, and Kepa Arrizabalaga, all made their debuts in red and white.

Arsenal started brightly with teenager Ethan Nwaneri almost opening the scoring early on. His clever turn and low shot forced a brilliant save from Milan keeper Pietro Terracciano. The Italians barely threatened, with Alexis Saelemaekers blazing over their best chance.

Mikel Arteta made wholesale changes at half-time, bringing on Zubimendi and Kepa. But it was substitute Kiwior who provided the magic moment, whipping in a perfect cross for Saka to finish calmly at the far post.

The real excitement came when two 15-year-olds, Max Dowman and Marli Salmon, made their debuts. Dowman looked fearless, making dangerous runs and nearly scoring after linking up with Martin Odegaard.

Milan's young keeper Lorenzo Torriani kept them in the game with excellent saves from Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard, and Reiss Nelson. Arsenal controlled the match but couldn't add a second goal.

Arsenal lose penalties despite winning game

Then came the bizarre twist. After the final whistle, both teams contested a penalty shootout, which essentially turned the friendly into two separate competitions. Arsenal won the match but lost the shootout 6-5 after young Salmon missed the crucial kick.

New goalkeeper Kepa impressed between the posts, making three saves, but Milan held their nerve in sudden death. The result left Arsenal fans scratching their heads.