Diogo Jota's wife speaks for the first time since his tragic death

The wife of late Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota has spoken publicly for the first time since his tragic death, marking what would have been their first month of marriage.

Rute Cardoso posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, sharing three photos from their wedding day on June 22, 2025. Alongside the images, she wrote: “one month of our ‘until death do us part’,” adding that she was “forever” his.

Jota, aged 28, died on July 3, 2025, in a devastating car accident in Spain. The Lamborghini he was travelling in with his younger brother, Andre Silva, suffered a tyre blow-out, crashed and caught fire in Cernadilla, located in the Zamora province.

His brother also died in the crash.

Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers and became a fan favourite due to his energy, skill, and goal-scoring ability. Over his four years at the club, he netted 65 goals in 182 matches.

Diogo Jota's time at Liverpool

He played a key role in Liverpool’s successes, helping them lift both the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022, winning the League Cup again in 2024, and securing the Premier League title last season.

To honour his memory, Liverpool confirmed last week that Jota’s number 20 shirt has been permanently retired. A mural has also been created near Anfield, painted with his number and surrounded by heartfelt messages from fans paying tribute to his life and career.