Camidoh's ‘They Said I Should’ve Been Nigerian’ documentary premieres today on Pulse Ghana's YouTube

Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, known professionally as Camidoh, is set to bare his soul in the upcoming documentary 'They Said I Should’ve Been Nigerian', premiering on Pulse's YouTube today.

Produced by Pulse Ghana, the film promises an intimate look at the man behind the music, exploring the personal struggles, triumphs, and emotional depth that have shaped his career and his upcoming EP, ' TRUSTN GOD'— a story of survival, healing, and rebirth

The official trailer, released earlier this month, has already sparked buzz with its raw and heartfelt glimpses into Camidoh’s life. The documentary delves into the challenges Camidoh faced on his rise to fame, including the loss of a close friend, the absence of his father, and the pressures of breaking into the competitive music industry.

I make music mostly based on how I feel or how the people around me feel because I believe I’m supposed to be the mouthpiece, Camidoh shares in the trailer, reflecting his role as an artist who channels personal and collective emotions into his work

The film captures the contrast between the vibrant success of his hit song “Sugarcane” and the personal pain behind it, with Camidoh revealing,

Sugarcane, I was f****** depressed. I was putting out records and I was just getting average support.

Camidoh

Camidoh’s story is one of resilience.

Raised by his mother, a teacher at Ola Girls, he grew up grappling with questions about stability and identity.

Camidoh recalls asking his mother about building a house, a symbol of security his friends’ families had, only to be gently rebuffed.

The absence of his father also looms large: “I didn’t meet my dad, that’s the thing... I didn’t even give a **** about it, to be honest,” he says, hinting at the emotional walls he built early on. The documentary’s title, 'They Said I Should’ve Been Nigerian', stems from a recurring sentiment Camidoh encountered during his career.

People would tell me, bro, if you were in Nigeria, you would have been like top there, he recounts, reflecting on the frustration of being compared to artists in Nigeria’s larger music market.

This perception, coupled with his unique sound and style, has often led fans to mistake him for a Nigerian artist, a label he embraces as a sign of love and attention. His 2022 hit “Sugarcane,” featuring Nigeria’s Mayorkun and Darkoo alongside Ghana’s King Promise, became a global sensation, topping Nigeria’s Apple Music Chart and cementing his cross-border appeal.

The trailer also touches on Camidoh’s creative process, including a nostalgic moment recalling studio sessions with his late friend: “I’m talking to your ghost, let me know you hear me. Are you there my friend? At least I’m not alone.” These words makes the documentary’s emotional core, blending grief with gratitude for the connections that have fueled his music.

Camidoh

Directed by Pulse Ghana, 'They Said I Should’ve Been Nigerian' promises to be more than a music documentary, it’s a portrait of an artist navigating loss, cultural identity, and the weight of expectations. Camidoh, whose name Raphael means “medicine of God,” aims to heal and inspire through his story.

As he has always said, he creates music inspired by life and love, not societal issues, staying true to his organic creative process. Fans can watch the full documentary on YouTube starting July 23, 2025, at 4:00 PM GMT.