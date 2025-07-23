Catholic Bishops' Conference issues stern caution to Pres. Mahama over CJ suspension

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference has broken its silence on the suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo and the controversy surrounding the ongoing inquiry into petitions seeking her removal from office.

The Conference has issued a strong caution to government, warning against any actions that could undermine the independence of the judiciary. It stressed that the process must uphold the rule of law and guarantee fairness at all stages.

Justice Torkornoo was suspended on Tuesday, 22 April, in accordance with Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution, and following consultation with the Council of State. Her suspension came after a prima facie case was established based on three separate petitions filed against her.

In a strongly-worded statement dated Tuesday, 22 July, and signed by the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the bishops warned that any removal process not firmly grounded in due process could erode public confidence in the judicial system.

The statement read:

It is in this critical regard that we view the current tensions arising from the suspension of the Chief Justice. While acknowledging the necessity of due process, we caution strenuously against any action, perceived or actual, that could compromise the independence or impartiality of the judiciary.

It continued:

The removal of a sitting Chief Justice is a matter of profound national significance. This process must be scrupulously guided by constitutional principles, absolute procedural fairness, and a clear respect for the doctrine of the separation of powers.

President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi

Any precedent that appears to place the judiciary at the mercy of the executive risks irreparably eroding public trust in the very institution citizens rely upon for justice.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference therefore urged all relevant stakeholders to act with the highest sense of responsibility, ensuring that both the sanctity of the rule of law and the dignity of the judiciary are preserved.