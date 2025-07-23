Interior minister mourns murdered Ashanti Region Kusasi chief, vows justice

The Minister for the Interior and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of Naa Abdul-Malik Azenbe, the Kusasi Chief in the Ashanti Region, who was murdered within his constituency.

The late chief, who also served as the Kaadi Divisional Area Chief in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region, was gunned down on the night of Tuesday, 22 July 2025, near the Asawase F-Line Community Centre.

According to multiple reports, two men arrived at the scene on a motorbike at approximately 8:40 p.m. One of them, said to be armed with an AK-47 rifle, opened fire on the chief before both assailants fled.

Reacting to the incident in a social media post, Mr Mubarak conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, the Kusasi community, and the Kusaug Traditional Area. He described the killing as “not only an attack on a revered traditional authority but also a grievous wound to the peace and security we all cherish.”

The Minister further vowed that justice would be served:

I want to assure the family and the people of Ghana that our security agencies are fully committed to ensuring that the perpetrators of this crime are swiftly apprehended and made to face the full rigours of the law.