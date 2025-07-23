Fameye discloses spending over $15,000 on TGMA 2025 performance setup

Celebrated highlife artiste Fameye has revealed that he invested more than $15,000 in preparations for his performance at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The musician thrilled audiences with an elaborate set that featured custom-made costumes, dynamic props, and backup dancers, as he performed some of his biggest hits from 2024.

6 things you should always do after sex

Speaking during an interview with Hitz FM on 22nd July 2025, Fameye shared that he had gone the extra mile to deliver a quality show, even hiring two directors to oversee the performance.

I’m one of the few artistes who spent so much, over $15,000, we had to sew costumes for myself and the dancers, build the set and props, pay the directors and everything.

He further noted that all these expenses had been pre-approved in a budget he submitted to the TGMA organisers.

And they did well

,he added, implying that the show’s execution met his expectations despite the high cost.

Fameye also expressed his disappointment over his performance at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), attributing the challenges he faced on stage to technical malfunctions that hindered his delivery.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Hitz FM, Fameye shared that several technical hitches disrupted the flow of his performance, preventing him from delivering the captivating set he had envisioned.