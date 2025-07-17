20 popular Ghanaian songs turning 20 years old in 2025

If you were out and about in 2005, with the radio on, TV tuned to Music Music, or simply strolling past a trotro station, you might not have realised you were witnessing golden moments in Ghanaian music history.

Fast forward to 2025, and some of the biggest anthems from that era are turning 20. Yes, two full decades. Yet, remarkably, when those beats drop today, they still send shivers down your spine. Goosebumps. That’s the enduring power of music that wasn’t just heard, it was lived.

If you’ve never experienced Shoddy at a jam, do you truly know hiplife? Praye’s Shoddy was more than just a banger, it was a cultural phenomenon. From weddings in Kumasi to nightclubs in Labone, the track had aunties tossing their heels aside to bust out moves you never knew they had. The song carried weight then, and it hasn’t lost a bit of its impact.

Then there was Kwaw Kese’s Na Ya Tal, a lyrical masterpiece without gimmicks. It didn’t just slap; it spoke. Kwaw Kese delivered lines in parables, and we devoured every word.

2005 was stacked with hits. Castro dropped Toffee, a DJ essential that sparked dance frenzies wherever it played. Ofori Amponsah gave us Otoolege, a heartbreak anthem somehow sung with joy. Mzbel burst onto the scene with 16 Years, controversial? Absolutely. Iconic? Undoubtedly.

Noble Nketsia gave us Me Tiase, a song that introduced his soul-stirring voice and masterful songwriting to the nation. Bollie, before becoming part of Reggie & Bollie, debuted with You May Kiss the Bride, a heartfelt rap track that captivated fans.

READ MORE: Vybz Kartel requests Accra Sports Stadium for major December concert

But that’s just the beginning. The full list reads like a time capsule of Ghanaian greatness:

Top Ghana songs that turn 20 in 2025

1.Otoolege – Ofori Amponsah ft. Barosky, KK Fosu & Kofi Nti

READ MORE: Azonto drops diss track after Medikal snubs compensation demand

2.Goosie Ganda – Wutah

3. Shoddy – Praye

4.Kiss Your Bride – Bollie

5.Aso – Kwabena Kwabena ft. Kontihene

READ MORE: Azonto drops diss track after Medikal snubs compensation demand

6.Tuobodom – Nkasei

7.Toffee – Castro

8.Rakia – Kofi Nti ft. KK Fosu & Ofori Amponsah

9.Odo Fitaa – 4×4 ft. Buk Bak

10.Na Ya Tal – Kwaw Kese

READ MORE: High Court denies bail to jailed Nana Agradaa pending her appeal application

11.16 Years – Mzbel ft. Castro

12.Obia Nye Obia – Sydney

13.Yenabra – 2Toff ft. Castro

READ MORE: 6 Ghanaian music groups fans miss and want to see make a comeback

14.In Heaven There’s No Beer – Atongo Zimba

15.Old School – Lucky Mensah

16.Odo Fakye Me – Eboni Band ft. Kwaisey Pee & Samini

17.Tsi Obenke Me – King David

18.Yesu Wo Mafa – Esther Smith

19.Me Tiase – Noble Nketsia

READ MORE: Vybz Kartel requests Accra Sports Stadium for major December concert

20.Okumtsola – Prophet Seth Frimpong

Whether it was Toffee blaring at a high school funfair, or your uncles shouting along to Atongo Zimba’s In Heaven There’s No Beer during Friday night hangouts, these songs left a mark.

READ MORE: Vybz Kartel requests Accra Sports Stadium for major December concert

Each track told a story, of love, of laughter, of spiritual fire. Krokro Me by Amakye Dede? A wedding anthem. Yesu Wo Mafa? The undisputed king of offertory songs. Tuobodom by Nkasei? Bold, brash, and headline-making.

Even now, you’ll hear these tracks in taxis, at funerals, in chop bars, and no one skips. You don’t skip Shoddy. You turn it up.

These weren’t viral hits powered by TikTok challenges or high-budget videos. They thrived via radio waves, street corners, and shared life moments. Back when cassette tapes were gold, these songs were passed around like prized possessions—and in many ways, they still are.

Now in 2025, these legendary tracks are 20 years old, and still sound brand new. That’s not just nostalgia. That’s greatness.

Today, we celebrate the Afrobeats explosion and the rise of a new Ghanaian sound, and rightly so. But make no mistake, this new generation is standing on the shoulders of giants.

READ MORE; 6 Ghanaian music groups fans miss and want to see make a comeback

The shoulders of Ofori Amponsah, Kwabena Kwabena, Mzbel, Noble Nketsia, Bollie, Castro, Wutah, Esther Smith and many more.