Kenya announces visa-free travel for all African countries except Somalia and Libya: Here’s why

Effective immediately, hopping on a flight to Nairobi just got a whole lot easier for almost every African, no visa queues, no long application forms, no drama. Retroactively effective from January 22, 2025, Kenya has officially opened its doors to the continent with a game-changing visa-free policy that exempts travellers from nearly all African countries from applying for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

But there’s a twist. While the rest of Africa gets a warm welcome, citizens of Somalia and Libya are not invited to this party, at least not yet. The Kenyan government says the reason is simple: security.

So what’s really going on? Let’s break it down.

Under this bold new move, African travellers will no longer need a visa to enter Kenya. Instead, they’ll enjoy a much simpler travel process. Most visitors will be granted a two-month stay, while citizens from East African Community (EAC) countries like Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi , will continue enjoying up to six months thanks to EAC free movement protocols.

Kenya’s Cabinet described the policy as part of its broader goal to promote “regional integration and ease of travel” across Africa. Think of it as Kenya’s way of saying:

We're all African , let’s make it easier to visit, connect, and do business.

But then came the fine print.

Why Somalia and Libya Didn’t Make the List

While Kenya wants to boost tourism, trade, and unity, it's also keeping a cautious eye on national security. And unfortunately, Somalia and Libya are considered high-risk countries in this regard.

Somalia’s Al-Shabaab Threat

If you’ve followed East African security news, you’ve probably heard of Al-Shabaab , the Somali-based militant group that has, over the years, carried out several deadly attacks in Kenya, including the infamous Westgate Mall attack in 2013 and the Garissa University massacre in 2015.

Though Somalia and Kenya share cultural and economic ties (and a long, porous border), Al-Shabaab’s repeated attempts to strike on Kenyan soil have made authorities extremely wary.

Libya’s Lawlessness

Libya, once one of Africa’s richest nations, has descended into chaos since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country is now largely controlled by rival armed factions with no strong central government in sight. According to Kenyan officials, this makes Libya a source of regional instability, with the potential for militants, traffickers, and other bad actors to slip through the cracks.

The Kenyan Cabinet made it clear: while the visa-free policy is about unity, Somalia and Libya had to be excluded “specifically due to security reasons, to protect Kenya’s borders and citizens.”

What Else Is Changing at the Airport?

Aside from the visa shake-up, Kenya is revamping how it handles travellers altogether. Here's what's new:

A faster eTA system will allow travellers to receive near-instant travel approval , with a maximum wait time of 72 hours.

A new Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) system will be introduced to better track, screen, and secure incoming passengers.

The Cabinet has also directed key ministries , Transport, Interior, Tourism, and Finance , to review airport operations and come up with ways to improve the traveller experience across all Kenyan airports within a week.

So yes, it’s not just about removing visas; Kenya wants to be a more welcoming, tech-savvy hub for Africans on the move.

What Does This Mean for Africa?

Kenya is now joining a small group of visionary African countries championing visa-free travel within the continent. It's a big win for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which dreams of a borderless Africa.

For entrepreneurs, creatives, students, and tourists, this could unlock massive opportunities , imagine being able to attend a conference in Nairobi on a whim, or plan a spontaneous safari without worrying about paperwork.

But Kenya’s cautious approach to Somalia and Libya is a reminder that pan-African dreams still clash with real-world challenges , like terrorism, civil war, and fragile statehood.

Unity with a Seatbelt On

Kenya’s move is bold, forward-thinking, and much needed in a continent where travel often feels harder than it should. But it's also calculated. While extending a hand to the rest of Africa, it’s tightening security measures to avoid being caught off guard.

In other words, Kenya’s message to Africa is: “We want to unite, but we also want to stay safe.”