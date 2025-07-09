10 university course combinations that’ll make you a hot cake on Ghana’s job market

Choosing a university course is only half the battle, securing a job after graduation is the real challenge, especially in Ghana's current economic climate.

Each year, thousands of students graduate from Ghanaian universities. According to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), over 100,000 individuals complete tertiary education annually. Yet, a large number remain unemployed for months or even years.

Ghana's national unemployment rate currently hovers around 4.7% (Fitch Solutions, 2025 forecast). However, youth unemployment (ages 15–35) is closer to 20%, with even higher rates of underemployment.

GSS data reveals that 22.3% of all unemployment spells involve tertiary graduates, and approximately 12% of graduates remain jobless a year after completing school.

One of the most effective ways to stand out in the job market is by combining your university degree with a complementary skill or field of study. This enhances your versatility and attractiveness to employers.

Why smart course combinations matter

Ghana’s job market is shifting. Employers now want more than just a degree, they want people who: Understand more than one domain (e.g. tech + business).



Can adapt to multiple roles.



Have practical, problem-solving skills.

The good news? You don’t need to enrol in two full degrees. Many universities in Ghana allow minors, electives, combined majors, or short online courses to complement your main degree.

10 course combinations that employers in Ghana love

1. Computer Science + Business Administration

Why it works: Tech startups in Ghana often fail due to weak business models. This combination blends technical and entrepreneurial skills.

Careers: Tech entrepreneur, product manager, business analyst, IT project manager.

2. Economics + Data Science/Statistics

Why it works: Data-driven decision-making is vital across banking, NGOs, and government.

Careers: Data analyst, M&E officer, financial analyst, policy analyst.

3. Law + Information Technology (Cybersecurity, Forensics)

Why it works: As Ghana's digital economy grows, so does the demand for legal experts in tech and cybercrime.

Careers: Tech lawyer, cybersecurity consultant, compliance officer, data protection officer.

4. Agriculture + Agribusiness/Marketing

Why it works: Agriculture is modernising, but many farmers lack business strategies.

Careers: Agripreneur, agri-marketer, export business owner, NGO project lead.

5. Communication Studies + Political Science

Why it works: Strong storytelling and policy understanding are vital in governance and advocacy.

Careers: Journalist, political analyst, spokesperson, NGO communications officer.

6. Engineering + Environmental Science

Why it works: Ghana is investing in sustainable infrastructure, and engineers with environmental knowledge are in demand.

Careers: Renewable energy engineer, environmental consultant, sanitation engineer, climate advisor.

7. Accounting + Computer Science/Information Systems

Why it works: As finance becomes digitised, accounting professionals must understand tech tools.

Careers: Systems accountant, fintech analyst, IT auditor, ERP consultant.

8. Education + Psychology/Special Needs

Why it works: Ghana is prioritising inclusive education, increasing demand for educators who understand learning diversity.

Careers: SEN teacher, educational psychologist, curriculum developer, inclusive education officer.

9. Tourism + French/Chinese/Spanish

Why it works: Language skills boost international tourism potential.

Careers: Tour guide, cultural ambassador, interpreter, travel consultant.

10. Public Health + Sociology/Development Studies

Why it works: Social insight helps in designing effective community health initiatives.

Careers: Public health analyst, NGO project officer, social policy advisor, research associate.

Tips for choosing the right combination

Follow your passion: You’ll likely perform better and stay motivated.

Think ahead: Focus on Ghana’s growth sectors, tech, health, energy, logistics.

Check job boards: See what employers are actually hiring for.

Consult industry professionals: Gain insights on real-world applications.

Mix theory and practice: Pursue internships, online certifications, and hands-on experience.

Already graduated? It’s not too late

If you’ve already completed university, you can still upgrade your skillset through:

Short courses (e.g. data analytics, coding, digital marketing).

Certifications (e.g. ACCA, Google, CIM).

Professional diplomas (e.g. IPMC, UPSA, NIIT).

Online learning (e.g. Coursera, LinkedIn Learning, Udemy).

Conclusion

Ghana’s job market isn’t broken, it’s evolving. Employers today value graduates who are adaptable, multi-skilled, and ready to take initiative. Don’t just chase certificates, craft a career strategy with smart combinations.