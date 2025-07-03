Big Akwes apologises to Cina Soul over 'death threat' made on live TV

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker Big Akwes has publicly apologised to singer Cina Soul after making deeply unsettling remarks about her during a segment on Bryt TV. His comments, made during a game segment titled "Kiss, Marry, Kill," sparked widespread outrage and drew criticism from the public and civil society.

When asked to choose between actress Vivian Jill and singer Cina Soul, Big Akwes responded that he would "marry Vivian Jill," but added that he would "kill Cina Soul." He went on to make graphic and violent claims, including using a "magic mirror to summon her, stabbing her with a knife, and drinking her blood." The violent nature of the remarks alarmed viewers, many of whom condemned the statements as unacceptable.

On 1 July 2025, Cina Soul, real name Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, took to social media to express her fear and concern, tagging the Ghana Police Service and the Minister of Communications. In her post, she wrote:

I’m deeply unsettled by this. I initially chose not to respond to earlier comments because I do not wish to be associated with this individual, but at this point, I feel genuinely threatened. It is critical we take a firm stance against this kind of dangerous rhetoric being broadcast on our TV and radio platforms. We must not normalise hate

Her response quickly went viral, with many calling out both Big Akwes and Bryt TV for allowing such language to air.

Following intense backlash, Bryt TV brought Big Akwes back on air to clarify his statements. During his appearance, he issued a public apology and insisted that his comments were made purely for entertainment and not meant to be taken literally.

This was meant purely for entertainment purposes; I never intended to actually harm her. I even learned that her mother was scared by what I said, and for that, I’m truly sorry. Mummy, please don’t let this weigh on your heart. If my words made you believe that I would harm Cina Soul, that was not my intention at all. It was just for entertainment. I sincerely apologise if my comments caused panic for Cina Soul, her family, close friends, or anyone connected to her. I have no malicious intentions toward her

,Big Akwes said.

In addition to Big Akwes’ apology, Bryt TV issued a statement in the caption of the video featuring his apology, acknowledging the gravity of the situation and expressing regret.

In light of the public reaction to a recent segment featuring Kumawood actor Big Akwes, we have taken steps to address the sentiments expressed, in line with our values as a media platform. We extend our sincere apology to singer @cina_soul and our cherished audience for any unintended offence caused during the ‘Kiss, Marry, Kill’ segment. We remain committed to upholding respect and responsibility in our content

, the caption read.