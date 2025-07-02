Cina Soul petitions Sam George, police over 'death threats' from Big Akwes

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Cina Soul (real name Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome) has voiced her deep concern and fear following a chilling threat made by Kumawood actor Big Akwes during a televised interview.

In a widely circulated video clip from Bryt TV, Big Akwes was participating in a game of Kiss–Marry–Kill when he disturbingly stated that he would “kill Cina Soul.” The actor elaborated his comment with graphic detail, claiming he would summon her through a spiritual mirror, stab her repeatedly, and drink her blood.

Clearly shaken, Cina Soul took to her official X (formerly Twitter) account to call for action and protection, tagging the Ghana Police Service, Communications Minister Sam George, and the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation.

Cina Soul

READ MORE: Nigerian musician 2Face Idibia explains why men are made to be with multiple women

@GhPoliceService I’m deeply unsettled by this. I initially chose not to respond to earlier comments because I do not wish to be associated with this individual, but at this point I feel genuinely threatened. @samgeorgegh @mocghana I may not know the proper channels to report this, but it’s critical we take a firm stance against this kind of dangerous rhetoric being broadcast on our TV and radio platforms. We must not normalise hate

Her post has since sparked widespread outrage and support, with many calling for an investigation and sanctions against both Big Akwes and Bryt TV for airing the disturbing content.

Big Akwes

This is not the first time Big Akwes has targeted the Ojorley singer. In April 2025, he faced public condemnation after mocking Cina Soul’s outfit in a dance video promoting her Did I Lie? album. He accused her of being “attention-seeking” and body-shamed her appearance.

Following that incident, Max TV, where the initial commentary aired, issued a formal apology, admitting the remarks were inappropriate and uncalled for. However, Big Akwes refused to apologise and instead urged the public to “re-analyse” the clip.