Nigerian musician 2Face Idibia explains why men are made to be with multiple women

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba or 2Face, has stirred intense debate on social media following controversial comments made during a recent podcast appearance.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on 30 June 2025, the African Queen hitmaker asserted that men are not biologically designed to remain sexually faithful to just one woman.

During the interview, 2Baba delved into the complexities of romantic relationships, stating that while a man can deeply love and respect a single partner, sexual exclusivity remains a difficult expectation.

In terms of bedroom matters, it is impossible for a man to be with just one woman. His heart, love, and respect can undoubtedly belong to one woman, but in the bedroom, men are not inherently designed to commit to just one. A man can genuinely love a woman wholly, but remaining exclusively faithful is a different matter.

2Baba went on to suggest that men possess a natural inclination towards polygamy. According to him, many relationship issues, such as heartbreak, cheating, and emotional distress, stem from society’s rejection of this reality.

What I’m stating is grounded in biology, and anyone who wishes to challenge me is welcome to do so. This is a reality, and we must acknowledge it. A substantial amount of heartbreak and unnecessary stress would evaporate if we simply embraced this straightforward truth

The veteran musician’s comments have triggered a storm of reactions online. Some critics accused him of using pseudoscience to justify infidelity and undermine monogamous relationships, labelling his remarks as regressive and irresponsible.

