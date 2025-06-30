Sack KOD for using office to promote LGBTQ+ content publicly - KOKA to Mahama

Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, widely known as KOKA, has publicly criticised broadcaster and Diaspora Affairs Director, Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD), for what he described as the "promotion of homosexuality" on social media. His remarks follow the circulation of a viral video showing two men kissing under Ghana's national monuments at Independence Square.

KOD posted the video on Facebook, asking “Who are they?” in reference to the couple. But KOKA accused him of using his position to subtly endorse same-sex relationships, stating during a Movement TV appearance on 25 June 2025, “This is not interrogation, this is promotion.”

KOKA argued that KOD’s office, which manages engagements with visitors and returnees, has a duty to protect Ghanaian cultural values. He insisted that KOD’s failure to take action, and instead sharing the video, sends the wrong signal.

Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu aka KOKA

If you are not in support of this behaviour, you should have acted, not posted

,he said.

Describing the act as “shameful and embarrassing,” KOKA called on President John Mahama to dismiss KOD immediately.

Today, your office is promoting gayism in Kwame Nkrumah’s Ghana. This should not be tolerated

, he stated.

