Pastor Love prays none of his kids follows his footsteps, calls it painful duty

Controversial Ghanaian cleric, Pastor Love, has openly shared his deep concerns about the emotional toll and challenges faced by many pastors, stating that he prays none of his children will follow in his footsteps.

Speaking in an interview with Kwaku Manu, Pastor Love disclosed that the burdens of the pastoral calling can be emotionally draining and isolating.

I have faced a lot of challenges. The job is a very difficult one. Being a pastor isn't an easy profession. Sometimes, I pray to God that none of my children becomes a pastor because it is a calling marked by sorrow and depression,

he revealed.

There is no peace and happiness in this line of work. As a pastor, if you don’t find your own source of joy, you could die from emotional stress

, he added.

Pastor Love lamented the constant scrutiny that men of God face, stressing that many accusations against pastors are unfounded and can have damaging psychological effects.

Men of God are often unfairly judged and accused. The stigma can be overwhelming

", he said.

The cleric also dismissed long-standing rumours that he relies on black magic or "juju" to perform miracles.

When I begin to preach, you'll have many questions—because God is involved. Just look at the number of songs I’ve written. That should be enough proof that what I have is a divine gift, not black magic

,he asserted.