Agradaa reacts as court rejects move to dismiss Empress Gifty’s GH¢20m lawsuit

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, has spoken out following a legal defeat in her ongoing defamation case involving gospel singer Empress Gifty.

Court dismisses Agradaa’s application

The founder of Heaven Way Church appeared at the Tema High Court on Thursday, 26 June 2025, accompanied by her husband, Angel Asiamah, and a team of security personnel. During the proceedings, the court dismissed an application filed by Agradaa’s legal team seeking to strike out the GH₵20 million defamation suit brought against her by Empress Gifty. In addition to dismissing the application, the court imposed a fine of GH₵6,000 on Agradaa, citing unnecessary delays caused by her legal team.

Empress Gifty has also filed a fresh lawsuit following alleged comments made by Agradaa, in which she reportedly claimed the gospel musician was HIV positive, a statement Gifty has described as defamatory.

Following the court session, Agradaa addressed her followers in a TikTok livestream, where she reacted to the ruling and revealed her next steps. Appearing upbeat and confident, the televangelist was seen departing the court premises with her husband as supporters cheered her on.

According to Agradaa, the judge had encouraged both legal teams to advise their clients on the ongoing matter. Seizing the opportunity, she issued a warning to Empress Gifty and her husband, promising to retaliate verbally if they continued to disparage her on social media.

If you want me to keep quiet, the judge says you should advise your client

, she declared