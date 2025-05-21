Agradaa mocks Empress Gifty’s GH¢20 million lawsuit, says 'any idiot can go to court'

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has responded defiantly to a GH¢20 million defamation lawsuit filed against her by gospel singer Empress Gifty.

On 20 May 2025, Empress Gifty, through her legal team, initiated court proceedings at the Tema High Court, accusing Agradaa of making defamatory and offensive statements against her. The lawsuit seeks damages for slander and libel as well as a perpetual injunction to restrain further defamatory publications.

However, in a fiery rebuttal, Nana Agradaa dismissed the lawsuit, declaring that she remained completely unfazed by any legal threats.

Any idiot can go to court. I’ve left the farm behind—I now associate with classy people, so I don’t have time to engage in petty back-and-forths with anyone

Agradaa went further, directing harsh words at Empress Gifty’s husband, Hopeson Adorye, whom she accused of inciting violence against her. She also issued a personal threat against him.

If I catch Hopeson, I’ll beat him up. And you, Gifty—let me tell you, you can go to court 100 times, even 200 times. I don’t give a damn

Continuing her tirade, Agradaa accused Hopeson of bypassing his wife to verbally attack her on radio platforms.

You, stupid Hopeson Adorye, you sit on radio and call me evil, claiming people should beat me to death. Why not direct your energy at your wife instead of coming for me?

Nana Agradaa insisted she would not be cowed by lawsuits, warning that she planned to take legal action of her own against Hopeson Adorye—this time in an international court.

I’m not one of those you can frighten with court threats. If you sue me for GH¢2 billion, I’ll sue your husband for three times that amount. I’ll take him to an international court and demand my compensation in dollars,