6 Ghanaian celebrities who have been sued for defamation

In Ghana’s vibrant entertainment industry, celebrity status often comes with fame, fortune—and occasionally, controversy. With the rise of social media and round-the-clock news coverage, public figures are under more scrutiny than ever before, and a single comment—whether made online, in a song, or during an interview—can quickly escalate into a legal dispute. Defamation lawsuits, once rare in showbiz, have become an increasing concern for celebrities who fail to tread carefully with their words.
Defamation, under Ghanaian law, involves making false statements that damage someone’s reputation. When celebrities speak out on personal matters, industry disputes, or political issues, they sometimes cross legal boundaries, knowingly or otherwise. While freedom of expression is a protected right, it does not exempt individuals from being held accountable for slanderous or libellous remarks that cause reputational harm.
From musicians and actors to media personalities, several well-known Ghanaian stars have found themselves on the receiving end of defamation suits. Some have settled out of court, others have endured lengthy legal battles, and a few have issued public apologies to avoid further consequences. Here are six notable cases where Ghanaian celebrities were sued for defamation—and the lessons each incident left behind.
1. Martha Ankomah vs. Kwadwo Nkansah (LilWin)
In 2023, actress Martha Ankomah filed a defamation lawsuit against actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, seeking GH₵5 million in damages. The suit stemmed from alleged derogatory remarks made by LilWin about Ankomah. Despite initial resistance, both parties agreed to an out-of-court settlement in early 2025. However, the court later cautioned LilWin over delays in finalizing the settlement terms.
2. Empress Gifty vs. Nana Agradaa
READ MORE: Efia Odo explains why she avoids promoting Black Sherif’s music
Gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye initiated legal proceedings against self-styled evangelist Patricia Asiedua, known as Nana Agradaa, in May 2025. The lawsuit, filed at the Tema High Court, seeks GH₵20 million in damages for alleged slander and libel. Empress Gifty also requested the removal of all defamatory content from Agradaa's social media platforms and a perpetual injunction to prevent further defamatory statements.
3. Jackie Appiah vs. Shatta Wale
Actress Jackie Appiah reportedly sued dancehall artist Shatta Wale for defamation in 2022. The legal action followed Shatta Wale's public allegations, including claims that Appiah was involved in prostitution. The actress remained silent publicly but pursued legal redress to protect her reputation.
4. Salma Mumin vs. Xandy Kamel and Angel TV
In 2021, actress Salma Mumin filed a defamation suit against television presenter Xandy Kamel and Angel Group of Companies. The lawsuit, demanding GH₵1 million in damages, was in response to alleged defamatory remarks made by Kamel on the "Yenom Tea" show aired on Angel TV.
5. Captain Smart vs. Various Plaintiffs
Media personality Captain Smart, known for his outspoken commentary, has faced multiple defamation lawsuits:
Samuel Koku Anyidoho: In March 2025, the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC filed a GH₵5 million defamation suit against Captain Smart and his employer, Media General, over alleged defamatory statements.
KT Hammond: The Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, KT Hammond, also initiated a defamation lawsuit against Captain Smart and Media General, citing damaging allegations made on air.
Former Deputy IGP, now IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno: In early 2025, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, now the substantive IGP, filed a defamation suit against Captain Smart over coup allegations made during a broadcast.
READ MORE: Empress Gifty sues Nana Agradaa for GH₵20 million over defamatory claims
6. Bulldog vs. Shatta Wale
In November 2022, artist manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known as Bulldog, sued Shatta Wale for defamation. The lawsuit was prompted by Shatta Wale's social media posts alleging Bulldog's involvement in the murder of Fennec Okyere, a former manager of musician Kwaw Kese. The case was eventually settled out of court.
Conclusion
These cases underscore the growing trend of Ghanaian celebrities seeking legal recourse to address reputational harm. As public figures become more vigilant in protecting their personal and professional images, the entertainment industry may witness a continued rise in defamation litigation.