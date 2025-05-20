Efia Odo explains why she avoids promoting Black Sherif’s music

Ghanaian socialite and actress Efia Odo has admitted that, despite being an avid fan of Black Sherif, she deliberately refrains from publicly promoting his music due to the backlash such support tends to attract from the public.

During a recent livestream with her followers on social media, Efia Odo confessed: “I’m one of Blacko’s biggest fans. But I don’t like to promote it because of Ghanaians and their foolishness. You start promoting someone’s songs and they begin making all sorts of assumptions about the two of you.”

She noted that while she thoroughly enjoys all of Black Sherif’s songs and has a genuine appreciation for good music, she now chooses to keep her admiration private in order to avoid unnecessary drama and speculation.

Efia Odo’s stance appears to be influenced by her previous experiences supporting other Ghanaian artistes. In the past, she was an outspoken supporter of rapper Kwesi Arthur—frequently attending his events and promoting his work on social media.

However, their close relationship became the subject of intense public speculation, with widespread rumours suggesting the two were romantically involved. This led to harsh criticism and online trolling directed at her.