The 10 most streamed Ghanaian artistes on Spotify

Ghanaian music continues to make impressive strides on global digital platforms, with Spotify streams offering a clear reflection of which artists are capturing the attention of global audiences.

At the top of the list is genre-defying artist Amaarae, who has amassed a staggering 1.1 billion streams, making her the most streamed Ghanaian artist on Spotify.

Amaarae

Known for her futuristic sound blending Afropop, R&B, and alternative influences, Amaarae has built a strong international fanbase. Her 2020 debut album The Angel You Don’t Know helped catapult her to global stardom, especially with the viral success of Sad Girlz Luv Money—a track that went on to become a global anthem and featured artists like Kali Uchis. Her Spotify numbers reflect not just local admiration, but truly global appeal.

Moliy

Following Amaarae is Moliy, another Ghanaian female artist, who boasts an impressive 589 million streams. A key contributor to the Sad Girlz Luv Money remix, Moliy’s alternative Afrobeat style has earned her recognition in the global alté music movement. Her relatively low mainstream media presence in Ghana contrasts sharply with her massive international streaming success.

Black Sherif leads the mainstream male acts

In third place is Black Sherif, Ghana’s breakout trap and drill sensation, who has recorded 484 million streams on Spotify. Known for his gritty storytelling and street anthems like Kwaku The Traveller and Second Sermon, Black Sherif’s ability to connect with both local and diasporan audiences has made him a streaming powerhouse.

King Promise and Sarkodie remain fan favourites

Highlife and Afrobeats crooner King Promise follows with 463 million streams, thanks to hits like Terminator, CCTV, and a string of successful collaborations across Africa and beyond.

Rapper Sarkodie, often regarded as Ghana’s most decorated artist, comes in fifth with 319 million streams. Despite being less reliant on TikTok virality or global pop trends, Sarkodie’s consistent fan base and lyrical prowess have kept him at the top tier for over a decade.

Dancehall giants and Afropop hitmakers

In sixth and seventh positions are Shatta Wale with 273 million streams and KiDi with 248 million. Shatta’s controversial yet loyal fanbase continues to fuel his online numbers, while KiDi’s romantic anthems like Touch It have become favourites on playlists around the world.

Stonebwoy, another dancehall heavyweight, sits at eighth with 187 million streams. His international collaborations and strong reggae influence continue to draw a diverse audience.

Kuami Eugene and Gyakie

Kuami Eugene, known for his highlife-inspired pop hits, has clocked 162 million streams, while Gyakie, the silky-voiced singer behind Forever, rounds out the top 10 with 143 million streams.

Despite being relatively new on the scene, Gyakie’s ability to break into markets such as Nigeria and South Africa has positioned her as one of Ghana’s most promising young talents.

Spotify Rankings: Full list of Ghana's top streamed artists

Rank Artist Spotify Streams 1 Amaarae 1.1B 2 Moliy 589M 3 Black Sherif 484M 4 King Promise 463M 5 Sarkodie 319M 6 Shatta Wale 273M 273M 7 KİDİ 248M 8 Stonebwoy 187M 9 Kuami Eugene 162M

10 Gyakie 143M

The rise of Ghana’s digital music economy

These streaming numbers reflect the growing global demand for Ghanaian music. Platforms like Spotify, Audiomack, and Apple Music are reshaping how Ghanaian artists earn, promote, and distribute their music. The dominance of women like Amaarae and Moliy also highlights a welcome shift towards a more diverse representation in the music industry.