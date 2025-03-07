Most-streamed Sub-Saharan African artistes on Spotify – Only 1 Ghanaian on the list

As the global appetite for African music continues to soar, artists from Sub-Saharan Africa have dominated streaming platforms, showcasing their immense talent and the continent’s rich musical diversity.

With Afrobeats, Amapiano, and other African genres gaining international traction, Spotify's latest streaming statistics highlight the biggest African-born artists captivating listeners worldwide.

Wizkid reigns supreme

Leading the list is Nigerian superstar Wizkid, with an impressive 7.76 billion streams. The Grammy Award-winning artist, known for his smooth blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and dancehall, has continued to push the boundaries of African music.

Hits like Essence and Come Closer have propelled him to global superstardom, making him the most streamed Sub-Saharan African artist on Spotify.

Burna Boy’s unstoppable rise

Following closely behind is another Nigerian giant, Burna Boy, who boasts 7.26 billion streams. The self-proclaimed African Giant has made significant strides in promoting African culture on the global stage.

His Grammy-winning album Twice as Tall and subsequent projects have cemented his position as one of the most influential artists from the continent.

Francophone Rap Royalty: Damso & Gims

Belgian-Congolese rapper Damso secures the third spot with 5.16 billion streams, while fellow Congolese-born artist Gims follows with 5.07 billion.

Their unique blend of hip-hop and Afro-infused beats has captivated audiences beyond Francophone territories, solidifying their presence on the global music scene.

Rema’s global domination

With 4.50 billion streams, Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Rema continues his meteoric rise. His hit song Calm Down, featuring Selena Gomez, broke records, becoming one of the most streamed Afrobeats tracks of all time.

His distinct fusion of Afrobeats and pop influences has earned him a massive international fanbase.

Aya Nakamura: The Queen of Afro-pop

Malian-French singer Aya Nakamura is the highest-ranked female artist on the list, amassing 3.87 billion streams. Known for her chart-topping hit Djadja, she has redefined Francophone pop music with her infectious melodies and strong presence in European and African markets.

Tems: The Powerhouse Vocalist

Nigerian singer Tems holds the seventh spot with 3.34 billion streams. With her soulful voice and powerful songwriting, she has collaborated with global stars like Drake and Future, helping to redefine the role of African women in the music industry.

Her contributions to Essence and Wait For U have solidified her position as a leading artist.

The New Wave of African Stars

The list also features rising talents and established names, reflecting the diversity of African music. South African sensation Tyla makes the cut with 2.08 billion streams, while Omah Lay (2.04 billion) and Asake (2.03 billion) continue to shape the future of Afrobeats.

Ghana’s Fuse ODG remains a prominent figure with 1.94 billion streams, reinforcing his influence in the Afro-dancehall and Afrobeats scenes.

Rank Artist Streams (Billion) 1 Wizkid 7.76 2 Burna Boy 7.26 3 Damso 5.16 4 Gims 5.07 5 Rema 4.50 6 Aya Nakamura 3.87 7 Tems 3.34 8 Ckay 2.44 9 Ayra Starr 2.42

10 Davido 2.37 11 Tyla 2.08 12 Omah Lay 2.04 13 Asake 2.03 14 Fuse ODG 1.94 15 Fireboy DML 1.80 16 Mr. Eazi 1.64 17 Kizz Daniel 1.17 18 Die Antwoord 1.11 19 Bnxn 1.08

20 Victony 953

The Impact of Streaming on African Music

The rise of digital streaming platforms has been a game-changer for African artists. Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube have allowed African musicians to reach wider audiences without the need for traditional record label deals. As a result, African music has witnessed an unprecedented boom, with Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Francophone rap dominating global charts.

What’s Next for African Artists?